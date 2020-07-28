North Seattle power outage Monday affects 17,000 households

Seattle City Light crews responded to an outage affecting approximately 17,000 customers in North Seattle around 4pm on Monday, July 27, 2020.





The outage map also went out of service but was restored after a half hour.





The neighborhoods of Sand Point, View Ridge, Wedgwood, Ravenna, Maple Leaf, Roosevelt and the University District were affected, with no power for about two hours on a 90 degree day.