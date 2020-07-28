North Seattle power outage Monday affects 17,000 households
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Seattle City Light crews responded to an outage affecting approximately 17,000 customers in North Seattle around 4pm on Monday, July 27, 2020.
The outage map also went out of service but was restored after a half hour.
The neighborhoods of Sand Point, View Ridge, Wedgwood, Ravenna, Maple Leaf, Roosevelt and the University District were affected, with no power for about two hours on a 90 degree day.
By 6pm all but 92 customers had power restored.
The outage was caused by failed equipment at the North Substation on 97th. Crews were able to identify the issue and make repairs on scene.
The outage map now shows only 3-4 outages in widely spread areas of south Seattle.
