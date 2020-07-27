900 marchers support Shoreline teen in Stand With Us Shoreline demonstration

Flanked by the Bike Brigade, Kailyn Jordan (in red bandana) leads the march

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Kailyn, a Black youth activist and third generation Shoreline resident, was recently the target of a hate crime by a close neighbor.









900 supporters stood with Kailyn

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Kailyn was exercising her first amendment right of free speech in protest of a blue lives matter flag that a neighbor had mounted, not realizing that to Kailyn and numerous other Black and brown people, represents racism, fear and brutality.





That neighbor removed the flag.





But while Kailyn was standing in the street with her bicycle and her protest sign another neighbor swerved their car toward Kailyn, as if to hit her, then followed with threats to lynch and shoot her.





Kailyn stood alone when the incident happened but she is no longer alone.

Kailyn speaking to the crowd

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Members of the Shoreline Black Students Union

l-r: Fal Iyoab, Kayla Palmore, Elijah Johnson, Mikayla Weary, Eternity

Photo by Steven H. Robinson 900 people stood with her on Saturday, July 25, 2020. First gathering at Paramount School Park to make signs and speeches. Then to march seven blocks down the street so Kailyn could stand in the same place where she was accosted, but this time enveloped by supporters.





Stand with us to support not just Kailyn but all Black and brown youths and let your presence and support against racism be known.

Stand with us to let your neighbors know that racist voices will be drowned out and racist acts will be met with positive and supportive action.

Stand with us so that Black Lives Matter sign in your yard is not just a performative gesture but your commitment to showing up and standing up for our Black and brown neighbors. Stand with us so we know that when you see something, you will say something and do something to ensure the safety of all Black and brown Shoreline residents.

There was a purposeful pause near the location of the incident so the impact of community support would not go unnoticed, then marchers returned to the park.



Native Americans drumming

Photo by Mike Remarcke



There were so many marchers that the street was filled for the seven blocks of the route. People waved handmade signs. A group of Native Americans drummed. Somewhere in the crowd was the Shoreline Wall of Moms. The Seattle Bike Brigade. There were a lot of families. And all the colors of the human rainbow.



Marchers filled the seven blocks of the route

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



They were all there for the same reason - in solidarity with a young teen, to help her begin to heal from a traumatic experience.



Kailyn refuses to stay silent and she has become even more empowered through this.

Kailyn Jordan

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

