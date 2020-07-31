Case updates July 30, 2020; Inslee issues contact tracing proclamation, protects personal information
Friday, July 31, 2020
|Washington cases by sex and age
Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation Thursday related to the state's contact tracing efforts and personal information protection.
Proclamation 20-64 exempts personally identifiable information collected by COVID-19 case investigators from public disclosure. The proclamation does not provide additional exemptions for employees or volunteers who are conducting the contact tracing work, as the Public Records Act already exempts many types of personal information relating to public employees and volunteers.
"The success of the response to the COVID-19 epidemic depends in part on the free flow of information and individuals’ willingness to share information and cooperate with public health authorities," Inslee said.
"Ensuring the protection of a person’s personally identifiable information may determine whether that person will fully cooperate with COVID-19 case investigators and contact tracers."
“While we believe that COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing information, and the personally identifiable information that is gathered as a part of that work, is already exempt under the Public Records Act, we need certainty because ensuring the protection of a person’s personally identifiable information is critical to our COVID-19 efforts,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman.
The proclamation will expire on August 29.
Read the full proclamation here.
Case updates July 30, 2020
United States
- cases 4,405,932 including 65,935 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 150,283 including 1,417 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
- cases 55,803 - 818 new cases in past 24 hours
- hospitalizations 5,568
- deaths 1,564 - 9 new in past 24 hours
King county
- cases 15,039 - 160 new cases in 24 hours (goal: less than 25 new in 24 hours)
- hospitalizations 1,946 - 11 new in the past 24 hours
- deaths 647 - 3 new in the past 24 hours
Shoreline
- cases 486 - 3 new in the past 24 hours
- hospitalizations 100 - 0 new in the past 24 hours
- deaths 60 - 0 new in the past 24 hours
Lake Forest Park
- cases 49 - 0 new in 24 hours
- hospitalizations 4 - 0 new in 24 hours
- deaths 1 - 0 new in the past 24 hours
0 comments:
Post a Comment