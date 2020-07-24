With the apprehension of a car prowler, Edmonds Police solve 20 cases
|Part of the recovered goods and the officers who worked the case
Photos courtesy Edmonds PD
They spotted him but he was riding a bicycle and got away. Police brought in tracking dogs and patrolled the area all night.
The next morning they located him in a motel on Hwy 99 in Edmonds.
Multiple search warrants were served leading to additional theft, vehicle prowl and identity theft charges against the 24-year old suspect.
On Thursday, they announced that their detective was able to close nearly 20 Edmonds cases and a few more for the Snohomish County Sheriff's department, Lynnwood PD, and Shoreline PD.
