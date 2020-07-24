With the apprehension of a car prowler, Edmonds Police solve 20 cases

Part of the recovered goods and the officers who worked the case

Photos courtesy Edmonds PD











Multiple search warrants were served leading to additional theft, vehicle prowl and identity theft charges against the 24-year old suspect.



On Thursday, they announced that their detective was able to close nearly 20 Edmonds cases and a few more for the Snohomish County Sheriff's department, Lynnwood PD, and Shoreline PD.











In May of this year a car prowler was active in one Edmonds neighborhood. Police set up an emphasis patrol in the area to catch him. Officers had surveillance footage and a general description of the thief.They spotted him but he was riding a bicycle and got away. Police brought in tracking dogs and patrolled the area all night.The next morning they located him in a motel on Hwy 99 in Edmonds.