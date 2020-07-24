With the apprehension of a car prowler, Edmonds Police solve 20 cases

Part of the recovered goods and the officers who worked the case
Photos courtesy Edmonds PD


In May of this year a car prowler was active in one Edmonds neighborhood. Police set up an emphasis patrol in the area to catch him. Officers had surveillance footage and a general description of the thief.

They spotted him but he was riding a bicycle and got away. Police brought in tracking dogs and patrolled the area all night.

The next morning they located him in a motel on Hwy 99 in Edmonds.

Multiple search warrants were served leading to additional theft, vehicle prowl and identity theft charges against the 24-year old suspect.

On Thursday, they announced that their detective was able to close nearly 20 Edmonds cases and a few more for the Snohomish County Sheriff's department, Lynnwood PD, and Shoreline PD.



