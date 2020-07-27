Executive Constantine on the State of the County
Monday, July 27, 2020
|Dow Constantine, King County Executive
“We have to seize the opportunity of this crisis to create real, lasting, positive change.”
Working together with the King County Council, King County continues to fight the coronavirus and implement a response to the public health crisis of racism. In his address, Executive Constantine highlighted key successes and community strengths, and laid out a vision for the year ahead, including:
Re-imagining the criminal legal system
“As we prepare the budget later this year, I intend to propose a phased closing of the King County Correctional Center after the pandemic...And, I will propose additional investments to help create safe and community-based solutions for the increasingly difficult youth cases that remain, and seek to fully convert the remaining youth detention capacity to other uses as quickly as possible, and no later than 2025.”
Ensuring every resident has a safe and secure place to call home
“We now set before us the task of ensuring that every person should have the dignity of a place to call home, that wherever possible we will not return people to stay long term in crowded, congregate spaces and that we will seek space to make permanent the amazing transformation that has taken place for those who once stayed at the Morrison (shelter on Third Ave.) and other shelters.”
Transforming King County operations
“We can pilot remote work for this one department (Natural Resources and Parks), and determine whether and how to expand across the County …to clean the air, ease gridlock, get more work done, and lead by example.”
Renewing the Best Starts for Kids levy
“Next year I will ask voters to renew Best Starts for Kids, and we should build on our successful work helping young people with childcare, staying in school, and navigating with the difficult transition to young adulthood.”
Restoring and protecting our environment
“If we do nothing about this uncontrolled runoff, regardless of our other investments, the orcas and salmon will go extinct before our eyes. I won’t have it, and I look forward to equipping decision-makers with the latest science to help make the best investments.”
Read the full version HERE
0 comments:
Post a Comment