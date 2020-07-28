Shorewood golfers place 5th in WJGA School Team Championship

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Tysey Tanimura, Issey Tanimura and Ben Borgida
5th place out of 35 teams

Story and photos by Tina Borgida

Due to the cancellation of the high school golf season, the Washington Junior Golf Association created a one-time event for high school team members to register as a 3-person team for the new WJGA School Team Championship.

Ben Borgida came in 12  as an individual
in a field of 103

This was held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Port Ludlow and the format was aggregate total gross score for the team in boys and girls divisions.

Shorewood Varsity Golf players Tysey Tanimura, Issey Tanimura and Ben Borgida tied for 5th place out of 35 teams from around the state. 

 We are so proud of our T-Birds!

  • Links for team results HERE
  • Links for individual results HERE
  • WJGA schedule HERE




