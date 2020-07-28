Shorewood golfers place 5th in WJGA School Team Championship
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|Tysey Tanimura, Issey Tanimura and Ben Borgida
5th place out of 35 teams
Story and photos by Tina Borgida
Due to the cancellation of the high school golf season, the Washington Junior Golf Association created a one-time event for high school team members to register as a 3-person team for the new WJGA School Team Championship.
This was held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Port Ludlow and the format was aggregate total gross score for the team in boys and girls divisions.
|Ben Borgida came in 12 as an individual
in a field of 103
Shorewood Varsity Golf players Tysey Tanimura, Issey Tanimura and Ben Borgida tied for 5th place out of 35 teams from around the state.
