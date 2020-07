Comet Neowise will be back

in 6.800 years.

Photo by Carl Dinse











"Thursday night might be your best chance to see Comet NEOWISE for the next 6,800 years.





"On July 23, 2020, the comet makes its closest approach to Earth.





"The fading comet is still visible to the naked eye from dark-sky sites and an easy target for photographers everywhere."