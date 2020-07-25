City urges Shoreline residents to take COVID-19 prevention measures seriously





To combat the rising numbers, Governor Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman are changing guidance and regulations around restaurants, bars, and fitness centers, as well as weddings and funerals. The changes will also affect family entertainment centers, movie theaters and card rooms.





Weddings and funerals



Under the new guidance, wedding ceremonies and funerals will remain permitted, but receptions are prohibited. Ceremonies and funerals must still adhere to current guidance; for all phases, maximum indoor occupancy is 20%, or up to 30 people, whichever is less, if social distancing can be observed.



The changes will take effect on August 6, providing a grace period for weddings and funerals previously scheduled to take place or readjust their plans.





Restaurants



Restaurant guidance will now require parties to be members of the same household to dine indoors at the same table. Outdoor dining and take-out remains available for small parties from different households.



Restaurants must also close gaming and social areas, such as pool tables, dart boards and video games.



Bars will be closed for indoor service but can continue outdoor service. Alcohol service inside of restaurants must end by 10:00pm.



These regulations take effect on July 30.





Fitness centers



The number of individuals allowed to use fitness centers and other physical health venues at a given time will also be reduced.



For counties in Phase 2, such as King County, only five individuals — not including staff — will be allowed for indoor fitness services at a time. This includes gyms, fitness studios, and indoor pools, ice rinks, volleyball courts, and tennis facilities. These are limited to small group instruction or private training.



The changes are effective July 30.



Entertainment regulations



Indoor family entertainment and recreation centers — like mini golf, bowling alleys, and arcades — are prohibited from opening, as well as indoor card rooms.





Face coverings



Beginning July 25, the face coverings order will expand to include all common spaces, such as elevators, hallways and shared spaces in apartment buildings, university housing and hotels, as well as congregate setting such as nursing homes. Even if you’re alone in these areas, you must wear a mask.



Eviction moratorium extension



Governor Inslee also announced an extension of the state’s eviction moratorium to Oct. 15. Details on the extension will be released in the coming days.



In addition to the moratorium, the extension also directs Governor’s Office staff to convene an informal work group of landlords and tenants to discuss potential changes to the order in the short-term and long-term as the pandemic progresses, including the prospect of rent increases.



To learn more about the Governor’s latest orders, visit





