De Smile Behind de Mask
Monday, July 27, 2020
|Steel Magic players wearing their masks
From the video
"De Smile Behind de Mask" was composed and performed by founder and Executive and Artistic Director Gary Gibson, with video contributions by numerous members of the organization's seven steel bands. The video can be viewed on their YouTube channel or on their website,
Steel Magic Northwest is pressing ahead with its annual "Summer Steelband Intensive" August 10-14 in Edmonds. Rehearsals will be held outdoors under canopy, with social distance and masks.
This is an opportunity for beginners and the curious to give playing in a steel band a try. Youth entering 5th grade and older are eligible to participate in the afternoon youth band. Adults can sign up for the evening adult group.
For more information, visit the group's website at www.steelmagicnorthwest.org.
Gibson states, "We made the video in reaction to some comments I heard from children that masks make people look mean or angry; we wanted to show that people can smile behind your mask, too, and put a positive spin on mask-wearing."
