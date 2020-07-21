Visit while staying home with the Senior Center TeleCafé
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Senior Center Director Theresa LaCroix joins host Tricia Lovely at the telecafe this week.
Hear about how our Center is operating these days and chat a little with Theresa about ways to keep Zoom calls fun with your family!
|Theresa LaCroix
- What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!
- Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
- Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone
- When: July 22nd, 2:00pm
Password: senior2020
Click here to download Zoom!
