Petco Foundation invests in lifesaving work of SAFe Rescue
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|Thursday, who went from shy cat to happy lap cat with help from the grant.
Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) announced that it has been awarded a $9,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support the rehabilitation and adoption of cats with behavioral challenges.
The Petco Foundation investment will help SAFe Rescue to continue to develop its online adoption program, and to empower foster homes to help shy kitties in their care gain the confidence to interact with humans. (This program is more important than ever since the public health situation has made it necessary for most rescue felines to move out of SAFe’s facility into foster care.)
“Support from the PetCo Foundation is helping us continue to save feline lives, even as we adapt to the COVID-19 public health situation,” said Emily Sprong, Executive Director. “This grant is making it possible for SAFe Rescue to innovate, safely supporting foster families and the cats in their care!”
This grant investment is part of the Petco Foundation’s recent distribution of more than $13M to animal welfare organizations nationwide. In addition, the Petco Foundation distributed $1M in emergency product and cash donations to partner organizations facing the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis and put out a national call to mobilize animal lovers to take action and Pledge to Save Pet Lives.
Seattle Area Feline Rescue is a nonprofit organization that takes in homeless felines from the Puget Sound region and beyond and finds them loving families. Seattle Area Feline Rescue opened its Shoreline Adoption Center in 2014 and has since grown to be one of the largest feline-specific rescues in the country.
Last year, SAFe Rescue found homes for 2,018 cats and kittens.
More information about SAFe Rescue, HERE. For more on the Petco Foundation, visit PETCO and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #PetcoFamily.
Seattle Area Feline Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill organization located on the border of Seattle and Shoreline, at 14717 Aurora Ave. N, Shoreline, WA 98133. (501c3 #91-2041961.) SAFe Rescue takes in homeless cats and kittens, gives them the care they need to recover, and finds them loving homes.
Over 1,700 felines, including seniors and special needs cats, find homes here each year as people in search of new friends visit our welcoming storefront Adoption Center. An extensive network of community volunteers and foster families helps the rescue carry out its mission and save more lives.
At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we’ve invested more than $280 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen.
