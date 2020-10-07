Fall photos: a decade of grandson and leaves









She says, "I'm an old Grammy that has the pleasure of living with my grandson.





"For the past 10 years that we've lived in Shoreline my grandson and I walk down to the little park right next to the water tower on the corner of 145th and Dayton when the leaves begin to turn color and drop to the ground and I take pictures.





"These are the pictures from 2011 to 2020.



"Now that he's in his early teens he's not so keen about this yearly ritual but he's doing it for his old Grammy."

















Jennifer Caceres sent this decade of photos of her grandson.