Message from Lake Forest Park: disappointed about cancelling National Night Out

Wednesday, October 7, 2020


Dear Lake Forest Park residents,

Tonight would have been National Night Out here in LFP. 

We at the Police Department are extremely disappointed this event had to be cancelled. We did not want to let this day go unacknowledged so I, along with your Mayor and City Administrator, got together and created a video message to all of you.

Know that our entire staff misses seeing all of you, and we are very much looking forward to next year. 

The link to the video: https://youtu.be/-xnmvr5SjPw

Chief Harden



