The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market extended to October 25th
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is going strong and has been extended one week. The market will now continue every Sunday throughout the month of October from 10am to 2pm.
Don’t miss these last few weeks to enjoy shopping in the fresh air for all the best in farm-fresh seasonal goodness, locally produced specialty items, and gorgeous fall flowers.
In addition, the SNAP Market Match continues as well, with every EBT transaction up to $20 being matched dollar for dollar. That means SNAP recipients can double their funds for up to $20 in free produce every market day!
So be sure to stop by for the safest and freshest shopping in town, every Sunday through October 25th. Folks with 2020 Market Bucks should also be sure to use their bucks up before the season ends.
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization celebrating its 20th anniversary of building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment