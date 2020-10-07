Too close for comfort: gang-related shooting at 137th and Aurora in north Seattle

Photo courtesy Seattle Police







Gang detectives are handling the investigation following a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening, October 6, 2020 in North Seattle.





A 25-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. The injury is not considered life-threatening.





At approximately 7:50pm, North Precinct officers responded to a reported shooting near North 137th St and Aurora Ave N.





Officers arrived and located the victim on the sidewalk with a wound to his leg. Officers rendered first aid until Seattle Fire arrived and took over care. The victim was transported to HMC.





Officers located a couple of spent shell casings which were collected and submitted into evidence. According to witnesses, the victim was in a disturbance with several males just prior to the shooting. Following the shooting, the suspects fled the area in a car.





Detectives will handle the follow up investigation.