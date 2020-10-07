Agenda for the October 12, 2020 Shoreline regular Council Meeting - zoning for shelters
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
The agenda for the October 12, 2020 Shoreline regular Council Meeting includes the following study items:
8(a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 906 - Adopting Interim Zoning Regulations to Allow Siting a 24/7 Enhanced Shelter in the R-48 Zone District
The City Council is working on a change to the Comprehensive Plan. This would allow low barrier shelters (aka Enhanced Shelters aka Navigation Centers) in all R-48 zones in the City of Shoreline.
"This is a legislative proposal applicable to the existing R-48 zoning districts in Hillwood, Echo Lake, Westminster Triangle, Highland Terrace, North City, Briarcrest, Parkwood, and Ridgecrest."
You can find the locations where low barrier shelters could be located on the map here (page 17)
8(b) Transmittal of the 2021-2022 Proposed Biennial Budget and Proposed 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan
The City Manager is required to submit the 2021-2022 Proposed Biennial Budget to the City Council no later than November 1, 2020. Tonight’s presentation will introduce the 2021-2022 Proposed Biennial Budget document to the City Council, provide policy background concerning its development, highlight key budget issues, highlight the proposed 2021-2022 work plan, and propose a budget review process and schedule.
0 comments:
Post a Comment