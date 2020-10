Case updates October 5, 2020; Inslee announces updates to Safe Start reopening plan

Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday announced several updates to Washington's Safe Start reopening plan. The changes seek to align guidance and adjustments to regulations of several industries.





Case updates October 4, 2020



United States

cases 7,436,278 - 39,548 cases since yesterday

deaths 209,560 - 361 deaths since yesterday

Washington state - *no death reports on weekends

cases 90,663 - 387 since last report

hospitalizations 7,673 - 51 since last report

deaths* 2,165 - 7 since last report

- *no death reports on weekends King county

cases 23,268 - 119 since yesterday

hospitalizations 2,393 - 7 since yesterday

deaths 769 - 3 since last report

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 612 - 0 new

hospitalizations 106 - 0 new

deaths 63 - 0 new

- population 56,752 (2018) Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 67 - 0 new

hospitalizations 3 - 0 new

deaths 1 - 0 new - 13,569 (2018)







Following a spike in COVID cases in July, Inslee announced a pause to the Safe Start reopening plan. With today’s announcement, all 39 counties will remain in their current phases, but the governor’s announcement allows for more activity in some of the phases.The updated guidance is effective immediately.It includes relaxation of restrictions for movie theatres, restaurants, wedding receptions, retail events like craft fairs, real estate open houses, outdoor recreation including youth / adult sports, water recreation.Read the full news release here for more details.