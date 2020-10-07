Case updates October 5, 2020; Inslee announces updates to Safe Start reopening plan
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Following a spike in COVID cases in July, Inslee announced a pause to the Safe Start reopening plan. With today’s announcement, all 39 counties will remain in their current phases, but the governor’s announcement allows for more activity in some of the phases.
The updated guidance is effective immediately.
It includes relaxation of restrictions for movie theatres, restaurants, wedding receptions, retail events like craft fairs, real estate open houses, outdoor recreation including youth / adult sports, water recreation.
Read the full news release here for more details.
Case updates October 4, 2020
United States
- cases 7,436,278 - 39,548 cases since yesterday
- deaths 209,560 - 361 deaths since yesterday
Washington state - *no death reports on weekends
- cases 90,663 - 387 since last report
- hospitalizations 7,673 - 51 since last report
- deaths* 2,165 - 7 since last report
King county
- cases 23,268 - 119 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 2,393 - 7 since yesterday
- deaths 769 - 3 since last report
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 612 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 106 - 0 new
- deaths 63 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 67 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
