Case updates October 5, 2020; Inslee announces updates to Safe Start reopening plan

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday announced several updates to Washington's Safe Start reopening plan. The changes seek to align guidance and adjustments to regulations of several industries.

Following a spike in COVID cases in July, Inslee announced a pause to the Safe Start reopening plan. With today’s announcement, all 39 counties will remain in their current phases, but the governor’s announcement allows for more activity in some of the phases.

The updated guidance is effective immediately.

It includes relaxation of restrictions for movie theatres, restaurants, wedding receptions, retail events like craft fairs, real estate open houses, outdoor recreation including youth / adult sports, water recreation.

Read the full news release here for more details.


Case updates October 4, 2020

United States
  • cases 7,436,278 - 39,548 cases since yesterday
  • deaths 209,560 - 361 deaths since yesterday

Washington state - *no death reports on weekends
  • cases 90,663 - 387 since last report
  • hospitalizations 7,673 - 51 since last report
  • deaths* 2,165 - 7 since last report

King county
  • cases 23,268 - 119 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 2,393 - 7 since yesterday
  • deaths 769 - 3 since last report

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 612 - 0 new
  • hospitalizations 106 - 0 new
  • deaths 63 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 67 - 0 new
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new



