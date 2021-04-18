Flags at half-staff for victims of shooting in Indianapolis, Indiana
Sunday, April 18, 2021
directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor of the victims who tragically lost their lives on April 15, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
0 comments:
Post a Comment