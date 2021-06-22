Shorewood Athletes persevere and succeed during the modified 2021 school year
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
|Cliff Gillies Award winner Isaac Trull
Photo by Kristi Lin
This year’s award winners are:
Boys
Cliff Gillies Award - Isaac Trull
Army Award - Thomas Bert
Marines Award - Cade Tanaka
Athlete of the Year -Taejin Thongdee
Girls
- Cliff Gillies Award - Annalyse Carroll
- Army Award - Lucy Heagler
- Marines Award - Julianne Carroll
- Athlete of the Year - Brynn Morrison
WESCO League Honors
Shorewood teams found success during the “modified” sports seasons this year. Individual accolades were voted on by WESCO League coaches and top athletic performers were awarded 1st team honors. Listed below are the athletes from Shorewood:
Fall Season
- Rowan Casselman - Girls Cross Country
Shorewood Girls Athlete of the Year
Brynn Morrison
Photo by Kristi Lin
- Yubi Mamiya - Girls Cross Country
- Keiyu Mamiya - Boys Cross Country
- Kaitlyn Manalili - Girls Soccer
- Morgan Manailil - Girls Soccer
- Lucy Heagler - Volleyball
Spring Season
- Haley Canada - Fastpitch
- Gracie Long - Fastpitch
- Ben Borgida - Boys Golf
- Issey Tanimura - Boys Golf
- Anna Ertsgaard - Girls Golf
- Alex Eng - Boys Soccer
- Brady Hodgen - Boys Soccer
- Alex Panteleef - Boys Soccer
- Emily Lin - Girls Tennis
- Brynn Morrison - Girls Tennis
- Emma Nelson - Girls Tennis
- Emma Okamura - Girls Tennis
- Lake Mueller - Boys Track
- Cade Tanaka - Boys Track
- Taejin Thongdee - Boys Track
- Harper Lara-Kerr - Girls Track
- Lucy Heagler - Girls Track
- Amelia Severn - Girls Track
- Olivia Wilde - Girls Track
- Gilana Wollman - Girls Track
- Joey Wu - Girls Track
Winter Season (as of 6/16/21; B/G Basketball, Gymnastics and B Swim TBA)
- Max Null - Wrestling
- Hunter Tibodeau - Wrestling
Seniors Accepting College Athletic Scholarships
- Mia Battle - Fastpitch/Central Washington University
- John Beres - Boys Swim/Maine Maritime Academy
- Kanoa Borromeo - Boys Soccer/St. Mary’s University
- Sarah Mazengi - Fastpitch/Santiago Canyon College
- Symone Pease - Girls Basketball/Shoreline Community College
- Chris Taylor - Boys Track/Pomona College
--Shorewood Athletic Director Joann Fukuma
