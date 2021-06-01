On a hill with a northwest forest canopy....
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|Veterans and volunteers placed flags at the Naval
Chapel on the Fircrest campus. Photo courtesy Shoreline
Preservation Society.
It was built there to provide comfort and healing to soldiers who experienced the pain of war.
A small group of veterans and supporters placed flags around the Shoreline Naval Hospital Chapel at Fircrest School.
They offered hope that the Landmark status it has achieved would be maintained and strengthened.
If you would like to help, now would be a great time for a donation to support this work.
https://preserveshoreline.wordpress.com/donate/
For more information contact Janet Way at 206-734-5545
The Fircrest campus is on 15th NE, south of Hamlin Park.
The Fircrest campus is on 15th NE, south of Hamlin Park.
0 comments:
Post a Comment