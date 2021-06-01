On a hill with a northwest forest canopy....

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Veterans and volunteers placed flags at the Naval
Chapel on the Fircrest campus. Photo courtesy Shoreline
Preservation Society.
A beautiful little Chapel stands in Tribute to veterans who lived and died in service to their country. 

It was built there to provide comfort and healing to soldiers who experienced the pain of war.

A small group of veterans and supporters placed flags around the Shoreline Naval Hospital Chapel at Fircrest School.

They offered hope that the Landmark status it has achieved would be maintained and strengthened.

Shoreline Preservation Society has filed a legal appeal to oppose the last challenge by DSHS in a Motion for Reconsideration.

If you would like to help, now would be a great time for a donation to support this work.

https://preserveshoreline.wordpress.com/donate/ 

For more information contact Janet Way at 206-734-5545

The Fircrest campus is on 15th NE, south of Hamlin Park.



Posted by DKH at 2:58 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  