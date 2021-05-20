Agenda for Shoreline council meeting May 24, 2021
Thursday, May 20, 2021
The agenda for the May 24, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes two action items and one study item.
Action Item 8(a) PUBLIC HEARING and Discussion on the Reprogramming of 2021 Community Development Block Grant Funding
The building that contains Ronald Commons and Hopelink Services on Aurora Avenue N has a serious leak issue that has and will likely continue to damage the foodbank and other spaces unless remedied.
Unfortunately, the bids for the leak protection project came in significantly higher than the allocated $48,189. The City has $71,885 in unallocated 2021 Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) contingency funds that staff is recommending be allocated to fully fund this project. Any remaining funds will be recaptured and available for reallocation.
Action Item 8(b) Action on Ordinance No. 931 - Authorizing the Use of Eminent Domain for Acquisition of Certain Real Properties to Construct the State Route 523 (N/NE 145th Street) Aurora Avenue N to Interstate 5, Phase 1(Interstate 5 to Corliss Avenue) Project
The City Council discussed proposed Ordinance No. 931 at their May 10, 2021 Council meeting. The staff report for this Council discussion can be found at the following link:
http://cosweb.ci.shoreline.wa.us/uploads/attachments/cck/council/staffreports/2021/staffreport051021-9b.pdf
This is an opportunity for final public comment prior to Council approval of the Ordinance.
Study Item 9(a) Discussion of the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) Update
The TMP, which serves as the supporting analysis for the City’s Comprehensive Plan Transportation Element, must be updated by 2023 to align with the City’s Comprehensive Plan 2025 periodic update and meet the Growth Management Act requirements; maintain the City’s eligibility for pursuing future grant funding; and set policies and programs for guiding multimodal transportation investments in Shoreline.
The purpose of this agenda item is to provide Council with a briefing on the progress of the TMP update and receive Council’s feedback on the draft TMP vision and goals.
Citizen participation in council meetings
