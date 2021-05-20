Keep track of your COVID-19 vaccination record

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Photo courtesy SRHD
Once you are vaccinated, it is important to keep track of your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. 

It is an official record that may be needed for travel, event access, or possibly booster doses down the road. 

Some businesses and organizations are also offering incentives for those who provide proof of vaccination. 

We recommend taking a picture of both the front and back of your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or create a photocopy to carry with you.

If you misplaced your card, you can get official, verified proof of vaccination by signing up for MyIR, which is the state’s free immunization records website. 

Getting verification through this website will take some time, so please visit the website and get your certification before you leave home to allow yourself time to work through the process.

Those with questions can call the Washington State Office of Immunization and Child Profile at 360-236-3595.

--Department of Health


