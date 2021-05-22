Fuchsias in baskets

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

This lovely fuchsia belongs to a friend of Lee's and is obviously well cared for. This lovely fuchsia belongs to a friend of Lee's and is obviously well cared for.





Thank you to readers who were so very polite in pointing out my misidentification of these flowers as begonias in yesterday's edition.





One reader suggested that they might be a variety called Swingtime.





Another wrote that "As any alert gardener knows, this month is too early for hanging begonia blooms.

"What was displayed in today's blog was a fuchsia (note the spelling, because even nurseries get it wrong at times). Fuchsias (named for a 16th cent. German botanist named Fuchs) grow very well here and have started blooming outdoors.

"We have several fuchsia societies in the area that would offer advice on how to nurture these valuable and pretty small shrubs.

"And in June you may see the first begonias - and there are popular hanging varieties."





Photo by Victoria Gilleland

From the files, a photo of hardy begonias from "In the Garden" Victoria Gilleland.

--Diane Hettrick











