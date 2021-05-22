One-time pop-up vaccination events at Shoreline secondary schools

Saturday, May 22, 2021

Pop up vaccination clinic for students. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline Fire held pop-up vaccination events for students at all four secondary schools this week: Shorecrest HS, Kellogg MS, Shorewood HS, and Einstein MS.

They will come back in three weeks to administer the second dose but won’t be doing another round of first shots.

Not to worry, though, there is still plenty of availability for walk in and scheduled appointments at the UW - Shoreline Fire site at the Shoreline Center. And they have both Moderna and the Pfizer vaccine and can vaccinate anyone 12 and older.



Posted by DKH at 3:00 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  