One-time pop-up vaccination events at Shoreline secondary schools

Pop up vaccination clinic for students. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline Fire held pop-up vaccination events for students at all four secondary schools this week: Shorecrest HS, Kellogg MS, Shorewood HS, and Einstein MS. Shoreline Fire held pop-up vaccination events for students at all four secondary schools this week: Shorecrest HS, Kellogg MS, Shorewood HS, and Einstein MS.

They will come back in three weeks to administer the second dose but won’t be doing another round of first shots.Not to worry, though, there is still plenty of availability for walk in and scheduled appointments at the UW - Shoreline Fire site at the Shoreline Center. And they have both Moderna and the Pfizer vaccine and can vaccinate anyone 12 and older.