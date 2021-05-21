Shoreline Police: Auto thief dances on stolen vehicle on N 205th

On 05/14/2021 at 4:49pm, a city of Shoreline deputy responded to the 16500 block of Aurora Ave N.





An employee of the rental company reported a male walked through their lot and inquired about renting a van.





When the male was told he could not be in that particular area, he jumped into a rental truck (keys in the ignition) and drove away.





This is known in many law enforcement circles as auto theft...

The employee told deputies that she remembered the same male being on the lot the day prior, which is why she was so suspicious of him when he came back the second time.





Deputies took a report, and the rental truck was entered in a criminal database as stolen.





Fast forward to 05/16/2021 at 6:59am, when our 9-1-1 communications center received a call asking us to check on a male "dancing on top of a U-Haul truck" in the 1300 block of N 205th St, again in Shoreline.





The flashdance routine is a sure fire way to draw attention to oneself, and the truck you've stolen.





When deputies arrived, they found the dancer in the driver’s seat of the truck.





A run of the plate confirmed that it was the same rental truck reported stolen two days prior.

The male was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

As a reminder, we do not show suspect’s faces until they have been formally charged.





And sadly, there are no photos of the dance performance...





--KCSO











