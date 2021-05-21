Case updates May 19, 2021
Friday, May 21, 2021
|Photo by Gidget Terpstra
You can make appointments, but it's not required. However, they would appreciate it if walk-ins could arrive before 5pm.
Case updates May 19, 2021
United States
- Total cases 32,855,010 - 27,857 in one day
- Total deaths 584,975 - 639 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 392,754
- Probable (additional) cases 33,094
- Total hospitalizations 23,478
- Total deaths 5,690
King county
- Total confirmed cases 103,428 - 203 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 6,072 - 3 in a day
- Total deaths 1,566 - 1 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 24,646 - 27 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,371 - -3 in a day
- Total deaths 404 - 1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,386 - 3 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 98 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 317 - 0 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment