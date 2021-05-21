Case updates May 19, 2021

Friday, May 21, 2021

Photo by Gidget Terpstra
Pfizer as well as Moderna are available at the Shoreline Fire vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center auditorium 18650 1st Ave NE, north end of buildings, for 12 years old and older. Info here

You can make appointments, but it's not required. However, they would appreciate it if walk-ins could arrive before 5pm.


Case updates May 19, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 32,855,010 - 27,857 in one day
  • Total deaths 584,975 - 639 in one day

Washington state  
  • Total confirmed cases 392,754
  • Probable (additional) cases 33,094   
  • Total hospitalizations 23,478 
  • Total deaths 5,690 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 103,428 -   203 in a day   
  • Total hospitalizations 6,072 - 3 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,566 - 1 in a day 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 24,646 - 27 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,371 -  -3 in a day
  • Total deaths 404 - 1 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,386 - 3 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 201 -  0 in a day
  • Total deaths 98 - 0 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 317 -  0 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
  • Total deaths 4 - no change


Posted by DKH at 4:39 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  