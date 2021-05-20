Dembowski issues statement on retirement of Public Health Director Patty Hayes
Thursday, May 20, 2021
King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski issued the following statement on Wednesday regarding the retirement of Public Health Seattle - King County Directory Patty Hayes.
|In 2016, then Board of Health Chair Rod Dembowski and Director Patty Hayes received their flu vaccines at Public Health –Seattle and King County’s mobile clinic. Photo courtesy King county.
Rod's statement:
As a former Chair of the Seattle-King County Board of Health, I had the privilege and honor of working very closely with Director Hayes for a number of years.As a registered nurse, her genuine compassion for King County residents shined through in every meeting and in all her work.She got out of the office and into the field, connecting on a personal level with those to whom she dedicated her professional life.We could not have had a better leader during the past year to protect and save lives in King County during the COVID-19 pandemic.Patty has earned a break and I wish her the very best in her retirement.
King County Executive Dow Constantine, in consultation with Mayor Jenny A. Durkan, named Dennis Worsham, currently Prevention Division Director, as the department’s Interim Director.
