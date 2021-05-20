Dembowski issues statement on retirement of Public Health Director Patty Hayes

As a former Chair of the Seattle-King County Board of Health, I had the privilege and honor of working very closely with Director Hayes for a number of years.





As a registered nurse, her genuine compassion for King County residents shined through in every meeting and in all her work.





She got out of the office and into the field, connecting on a personal level with those to whom she dedicated her professional life.





We could not have had a better leader during the past year to protect and save lives in King County during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Patty has earned a break and I wish her the very best in her retirement.