Monka Brewing update: bollards are the answer
Thursday, May 20, 2021
|Another vehicle collided with this one and
knocked it off the road and into the patio
We learned that guard rails are specifically for driver safety, not pedestrian safety. Therefore, it is on us to install bollards on our property before we open up the rest of the patio.
(Those are those steel poles used to keep pesky cars from going where they aren't supposed to)
Owners said that it will take a couple of weeks to make this happen.
Hopefully we will be ready by summer's beginning! Half the patio is still available for seating outdoors!
Monka Brewing, 17211 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.
0 comments:
Post a Comment