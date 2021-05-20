Clinical lead of UW Medicine's COVID-19 response says keep wearing your masks indoors

Dr. John Lynch, clinical Lead of UW

Rationale exists to keep masking indoors, expert says





Despite recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention giving an OK for vaccinated people to forgo masks in certain settings, Lynch says he thinks it's too early to leave face masks behind.



"I'm sticking with masking, despite being vaccinated, and I think we all should be sticking with that until our numbers are better," says Lynch.

















Over the past 15 months, face masking has proven its value as an intervention against the transmission of COVID-19, says Dr. John Lynch, medical director of infection control and prevention at Harborview Medical Center and clinical lead of UW Medicine’s COVID-19 response.