Clinical lead of UW Medicine's COVID-19 response says keep wearing your masks indoors

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Dr. John Lynch, clinical Lead of UW
Medicine's COVID-19 response
Rationale exists to keep masking indoors, expert says

Over the past 15 months, face masking has proven its value as an intervention against the transmission of COVID-19, says Dr. John Lynch, medical director of infection control and prevention at Harborview Medical Center and clinical lead of UW Medicine’s COVID-19 response. 

Despite recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention giving an OK for vaccinated people to forgo masks in certain settings, Lynch says he thinks it's too early to leave face masks behind.

"I'm sticking with masking, despite being vaccinated, and I think we all should be sticking with that until our numbers are better," says Lynch. 

Hear more from Lynch in this two minute video.



