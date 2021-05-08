8X8Photo Exhibition and Sale: a virtual exhibit featuring hundreds of photographs

A virtual exhibit featuring hundreds of photographs

May 20 - 27 | Sales Open NOW

This year we totaled 121 participating photographers with 1,100 original photos! Thank you so much to all of the artists.





About 8X8Photo



Photography exhibition and fundraiser, 8X8Photo will feature hundreds of 8x8-inch photographs from talent locally, and all over the country, all available to purchase for $36 each. Free pickup or add a $9 shipping fee.



NEW - two printing options

Ready to hang - attached to a lightweight foam tile. Photographic print - printed on high quality archival photographic paper.

The photographs will be exhibited online until Thursday May 27, 2021. There is just ONE of each photograph available, so you need to act quickly! Photography exhibition and fundraiser, 8X8Photo will feature hundreds of 8x8-inch photographs from talent locally, and all over the country, all available to purchase for $36 each. Free pickup or add a $9 shipping fee.NEW - two printing options. There is just ONE of each photograph available, so you need to act quickly!







Proceeds from the event support the artists and ShoreLake Arts programming. Thank you!



Why $36? This show is a spinoff of our much loved 6X6NW show (6 x 6 = $36!). This price also allows art to be more accessible and give people a taste for what you do!



Awards were announced on May 19th via support the artists and ShoreLake Arts programming. Thank you!This show is a spinoff of our much loved 6X6NW show (6 x 6 = $36!). This price also allows art to be more accessible and give people a taste for what you do!via Facebook livestream. Congratulations to Director's Choice Winners, Erik Amundsen and Monica Phillips.





And congratulations to the Sponsor's Choice Winner, Jyl Blackwell. Awards are for the photographer's work as a whole and the prizes are $100 each.



People’s Choice Award voting will take place on Thursday, May 27 through 7pm. We will post the winner on our social media pages at 7:30pm. Follow us: @ShoreLakeArts



