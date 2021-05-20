Photos: Poetry - Hummer the Hummingbird





HUMMER THE HUMMINGBIRD





Hummer the hummingbird

Dear little whir

Magical gossamer

Wings in a blur





Coming for sweetness

To sip from each flower

Bringing your beauty

In sunshine or shower









Magical messenger

Out of the blue

Delighting my soul

Refreshing anew





You bring such delight

When your form I do see

So tiny so beautiful

So fresh and so free









The nectar you take

As you drink from each flower

The sweetness you bring to me

Here in my bower





I thank you dear hummer

And as you depart

Your love and your sweetness

Live on in my heart









Please help me to share

All the sweetness you give

And reach out in love

Every day that I live





--jean evelyn monce, poet

--wayne pridemore, photographer











