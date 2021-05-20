Photos: Poetry - Hummer the Hummingbird

Thursday, May 20, 2021


 HUMMER THE HUMMINGBIRD 

Hummer the hummingbird
Dear little whir
Magical gossamer
Wings in a blur

Coming for sweetness
To sip from each flower
Bringing your beauty
In sunshine or shower 


Magical messenger
Out of the blue
Delighting my soul
Refreshing anew

You bring such delight
When your form I do see
So tiny so beautiful
So fresh and so free


The nectar you take
As you drink from each flower
The sweetness you bring to me
Here in  my bower

I thank you dear hummer
And as you depart  
Your love and your sweetness
Live on in my heart


Please help me to share
All the sweetness you give
And reach out in  love
Every day that  I live

--jean evelyn monce, poet
--wayne pridemore, photographer



Posted by DKH at 5:13 AM
