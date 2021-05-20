Photos: Poetry - Hummer the Hummingbird
Thursday, May 20, 2021
HUMMER THE HUMMINGBIRD
Hummer the hummingbird
Dear little whir
Magical gossamer
Wings in a blur
Coming for sweetness
To sip from each flower
Bringing your beauty
In sunshine or shower
Magical messenger
Out of the blue
Delighting my soul
Refreshing anew
You bring such delight
When your form I do see
So tiny so beautiful
So fresh and so free
The nectar you take
As you drink from each flower
The sweetness you bring to me
Here in my bower
I thank you dear hummer
And as you depart
Your love and your sweetness
Live on in my heart
Please help me to share
All the sweetness you give
And reach out in love
Every day that I live
--jean evelyn monce, poet
--wayne pridemore, photographer
