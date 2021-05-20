Laura Mork announces run for Shoreline City Council

Laura Mork, candidate for Shoreline

City Council Dedicated to balancing community, business, and environmental needs Dedicated to balancing community, business, and environmental needs

Laura Mork, a 25-year resident of Shoreline, is running for Shoreline City Council Position 3.





A longtime community volunteer with a decade of public service experience, Mork is dedicated to balancing the needs of community, business, and the environment as our region continues to grow.





“It’s easier for all of us to thrive if we work together in an equitable manner to maintain and enhance our community,” says Mork. “As a Shoreline City Council member, I will focus on affordable housing, parks, transportation, safety, walkability, and business opportunities that also take care of our environment."



Mork has a long professional career as an engineer in the private sector, working for diverse industries. She has managed and budgeted infrastructure with a focus on sustainability, energy and water conservation, and waste reduction.





She holds a professional certification in project management and has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Washington.





In 2019, Shoreline voters elected Mork to the board of commissioners for the Ronald Wastewater District, which oversaw the sanitary sewer utility for Shoreline for 70 years before the city took ownership at the end of April. She was appointed to the board in 2017.





“Laura is committed to the Shoreline community,” says Wes Brandon, former board president for the Ronald Wastewater District. “Her work on the Ronald Wastewater board showcased her ability to listen and find solutions to meet the needs and goals of government in an efficient and effective way.”



With strong professional and public service experience with wastewater, Mork has the knowledge needed to help the city navigate the challenges it will face due to population growth, aging infrastructure, and regulatory changes.





Mork also has served on the Shoreline Planning Commission since 2013 and is now the chair. As a member of the planning commission, Mork has worked on improvements for bike and pedestrian paths, new spaces for neighborhood-serving businesses, affordable housing, and environmentally friendly construction in areas around the light rail stations.





Some of her other contributions include support of the award-winning Deep Green Incentive Program for sustainable construction projects and Salmon-Safe certification for city programs that promote habitat protection.





An avid volunteer, Mork campaigned for Shoreline parks and sidewalk improvements.





She also volunteered on the Cascade Youth Symphony board and was active in the parent-teacher association for Shoreline public schools, where her two children graduated.





"I believe Shoreline must be responsive to the needs of residents now and in the future," says Mork. “As a city council member, I pledge to find the solutions that will move our community forward as a great, sustainable place to live and do business."

