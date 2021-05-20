King County launches $145 million Rent Assistance Program to prevent evictions and homelessness
Thursday, May 20, 2021
apply for $145 million in rental assistance from King County.
To help those residents, King County is partnering with local property owners and managers to implement a new Eviction Prevention and Rent Assistance Program launching today that will offer payments for back rent, utility expenses and even future rent obligations for those struggling to get back on their feet financially.
"The sudden economic upheaval from the pandemic threatened the ability of thousands of our friends and neighbors to keep a roof over their heads last year, and King County was able to help more than 9,000 families," said Executive Constantine.
"Expanding rental assistance now will help three times more people who are still in need - working with tenants, landlords, and trusted community partners - and King County is ready to help keep families in their homes."
