King County launches $145 million Rent Assistance Program to prevent evictions and homelessness

Households throughout King County who have fallen one or more months behind in rent due to unemployment, lost wages and health crises as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for $145 million in rental assistance from King County.

To help those residents, King County is partnering with local property owners and managers to implement a new Eviction Prevention and Rent Assistance Program launching today that will offer payments for back rent, utility expenses and even future rent obligations for those struggling to get back on their feet financially.