Case updates May 18, 2021

Thursday, May 20, 2021

U.S. 7 day case rate per 100,000

Pfizer as well as Moderna are available at the Shoreline vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center auditorium 18650 1st Ave NE, north end of buildings, for 12 years old and older. Info here

You can make appointments, but it's not necessary. However, they would appreciate it if walk-ins could arrive before 5pm.


United States 
  • Total cases 32,825,625 - 26,981 in one day
  • Total deaths 584,337 - 688 in one day

Washington state  
  • Total confirmed cases 391,925
  • Probable (additional) cases 32,978   
  • Total hospitalizations 23,428 
  • Total deaths 5,673 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 103,225 -   149 in a day   
  • Total hospitalizations 6,069 - 5 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,565 - 3 in a day 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 24,619 - 10 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,374 -  6 in a day
  • Total deaths 403 - 0 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,383 - 7 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 201 -  -1 in a day
  • Total deaths 98 - 0 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 317 -  2 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
  • Total deaths 4 - no change


