King County Health Officer urges residents to continue wearing face masks inside

Dr. Jeff Duchin With local COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates decreasing but still at elevated levels, King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin has issued an updated Directive strongly urging all residents, fully vaccinated or not, to continue wearing face masks in public indoor settings.









Today's Directive that applies to King County takes into account these local conditions.

Last week, on May 13, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new guidance that people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks for most activities.While the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced state guidelines consistent with the CDC, both CDC and DOH highlight that mask policies should take into account local COVID-19 circumstances and requirements.