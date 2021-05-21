King County Health Officer urges residents to continue wearing face masks inside

Friday, May 21, 2021

King County Health Office
Dr. Jeff Duchin
With local COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates decreasing but still at elevated levels, King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin has issued an updated Directive strongly urging all residents, fully vaccinated or not, to continue wearing face masks in public indoor settings.

Last week, on May 13, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new guidance that people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks for most activities.

While the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced state guidelines consistent with the CDC, both CDC and DOH highlight that mask policies should take into account local COVID-19 circumstances and requirements. 

Today’s Directive that applies to King County takes into account these local conditions.

More information here



Posted by DKH at 1:56 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  