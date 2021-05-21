King County Health Officer urges residents to continue wearing face masks inside
Friday, May 21, 2021
|King County Health Office
Dr. Jeff Duchin
Last week, on May 13, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new guidance that people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks for most activities.
While the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced state guidelines consistent with the CDC, both CDC and DOH highlight that mask policies should take into account local COVID-19 circumstances and requirements.
Today’s Directive that applies to King County takes into account these local conditions.
