Case updates May 17, 2021
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
18650 1st Ave NE, north end of buildings, for 12 years old and older. Info here
You can make appointments, but it's not necessary. However, they would appreciate it if walk-ins could arrive before 5pm.
United States
- Total cases 32,795,780 - 19,483 in one day
- Total deaths 583,596 - 518 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 391,188
- Probable cases 32,862
- Total hospitalizations 23,370
- Total deaths 5,653
King county
- Total confirmed cases 103,076 - -43 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 6,064 - 5 in a day
- Total deaths 1,562 - 3 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 24,609 - 3 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,368 - 2 in a day
- Total deaths 403 - 1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,376 - 1 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 202 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 98 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 315 - -1 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 4 - no change
