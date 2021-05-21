Sound Transit challenges Lake Forest Park Town Center ordinances

On April 30, 2021, The City of Lake Forest Park was notified that Sound Transit filed a petition with the Growth Management Hearings Board appealing four of the five ordinances that were adopted by the City Council relating to development in the Town Center zone.

"...despite our feedback to the Lake Forest Park City Council, and given the timeline that the City is pushing for, the code as proposed will not result in redevelopment of the Town Center.





"We will continue to work with our existing and future tenants to provide a grocery and pharmacy anchored neighborhood retail center here at the Town Center.





"The incorporation of housing (affordable and market rate), open space, enhanced sustainability measures and all of the associated public benefits, will not come to fruition based on the code that has resulted from this process."