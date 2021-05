Sound Transit challenges Lake Forest Park Town Center ordinances

On April 30, 2021, The City of Lake Forest Park was notified that Sound Transit filed a petition with the Growth Management Hearings Board appealing four of the five ordinances that were adopted by the City Council relating to development in the Town Center zone.

The petition was assigned Case No. 21-3-0008 and is available here The City stated that it intends to defend its ability to protect the character of the built and natural environment in the Town Center zone, the heart of Lake Forest Park, through its locally adopted development regulations, that reflect the goals and objectives of its elected officials and residents as determined through a robust public process of Town Halls, Community Meetings and Public Hearings.

In January of this year, Merlone Geier , the owners of Town Center, advised the city that,

"...despite our feedback to the Lake Forest Park City Council, and given the timeline that the City is pushing for, the code as proposed will not result in redevelopment of the Town Center.





"We will continue to work with our existing and future tenants to provide a grocery and pharmacy anchored neighborhood retail center here at the Town Center.





"The incorporation of housing (affordable and market rate), open space, enhanced sustainability measures and all of the associated public benefits, will not come to fruition based on the code that has resulted from this process."