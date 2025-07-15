The Garden Carries On: From My Garden to Yours

By Marie Brown

It wasn’t just a flower—it was a sign that my garden was waking up.

Edibles—plants that are both ornamental and edible—have become a vibrant solution for those of us working with compact yards or balcony gardens. These multitasking marvels offer more than color and texture; they’re productive, pollinator-friendly, and deeply satisfying to grow.





The Beauty in Function





Urban gardens often miss out on the biodiversity found in larger landscapes, but edibles help bridge that gap. Flowers like nasturtiums, borage, and calendula do double duty: they brighten your space and invite bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects to linger. Their presence supports healthy ecosystems while transforming your garden into a living canvas.





Beyond blooms, certain vegetables pack an aesthetic punch. Picture rainbow chard glowing in afternoon light or purple basil anchoring a container arrangement. Heirloom tomatoes dangle like ornaments on a trellis, promising both beauty and lunch. With thoughtful choice, even a small patio can hum with color, scent, and texture.





Maximizing Space with Purpose





Vertical gardening, hanging baskets, and container clusters make it easier than ever to integrate edibles into small spaces. Whether you’re lining a pathway with edible flowers or tucking herbs among your succulents, the design options are endless. And the harvest? Deliciously rewarding.





Even better, these gardens invite participation. Families—especially kids—love discovering that a bright flower can end up on tonight’s salad. It’s storytelling in the soil: growing together, sharing responsibilities, learning from the seasons.





Year-Round Appeal with Perennials





Some edibles return each year with little fuss, offering ongoing value. Chives, rhubarb, and sorrel are hardworking perennials that bring texture, blooms, and bold flavors to your garden plot. A thoughtful mix of these ensures your space evolves with the seasons and keeps you harvesting beyond a single growing window.





There’s something deeply grounding in watching these plants return. It’s a reminder that the garden keeps moving—growing, blooming, receding—just like we do.





A celebration of edible nasturtiums

Edibles as Celebration





During the holidays, edibles can easily moonlight as decor. Ornamental kale, pansies, and edible flowers lend themselves to festive arrangements that delight both the eye and the palate. Instead of tossing them at the season’s end, you get to savor them well after the guests are gone.





It’s a way of embracing beauty that doesn’t just sit pretty—it feeds, inspires, and reduces waste.





Getting Started: Smart Choices





Selecting the right edibles means tuning into your space. Start with your sunlight, climate, and how adventurous your taste buds are. Love bold color? Try nasturtiums or calendula. Want a pollinator magnet? Borage and zinnias deliver. Prioritize plants that bring you joy—your garden should reflect your personality and pace.







Test your soil to balance pH and nutrients.

Use mulch to keep moisture and suppress weeds.

Stagger planting times to extend your harvest.

Be mindful of frost dates, and use row covers for protection if needed. Even with limited space and resources, a little intention goes a long way. You don’t need a sprawling backyard—just a willingness to experiment and adapt.



A Few Planting Tips Choose well-drained, compost-rich soil for most edibles.Even with limited space and resources, a little intention goes a long way. You don’t need a sprawling backyard—just a willingness to experiment and adapt.

Looking Ahead





As cities become more crowded, edible gardening becomes more relevant than ever. These plants are more than pretty—they’re purposeful. They transform rooftops, patios, and sidewalks into spaces of connection.





The future of urban gardening lies in these living intersections of beauty, resilience, and nourishment.





And perhaps most importantly, remember this: the best gardens grow gardeners. Whether it’s a single pot of basil or a whole wall of kale, your garden is yours to enjoy.





Remember: When it’s cold—cover. When it’s thirsty—water. And most importantly, enjoy whatever you’re planting and growing. Oh, and don’t forget to eat your nasturtiums.





So, get your hands in the dirt. Grow what you love. And let yourself bloom right alongside it.





About the Columnist





Marie Brown is a storyteller, educator, and Master Gardener with a deep love for resilience rooted in the soil. As a longtime advocate for sustainable living, she brings a fresh voice to this space—celebrating the everyday magic of growing things, nurturing community, and honoring the wisdom of those who came before her.





This column, “The Garden Carries On: From My Garden to Yours,” continues the legacy built by Bruce Bennett, while inviting readers to grow, reflect, and find joy in the dirt beneath their feet.







That single bloom reminded me why I grow: for the beauty, the nourishment, and the quiet joy that comes from harvesting something you’ve nurtured.