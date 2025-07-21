Business Spotlight: Nurture Well Center

Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com









Q&A With Nurture Well Center



Q: How long have you been in business?



Nurture Well Center has been proudly serving the Shoreline Community for four years! Over this time, we have built a reputation for personalized care, accessible services, and health solutions that go beyond traditional healthcare models. With the continued support of our patients and local businesses, we look forward to many more years of empowering people to take control of their health in a meaningful and sustainable way!



Q: What service does your business provide for our community?



I am a physician, author, wellness speaker, and patient advocate. I own Nurture Well Center, a primary care practice focused on lifestyle medicine located in Shoreline, Washington. I show up for patients inside and outside of the medical office by offering programs such as “Shop with your Doctor” and “Walk with your Doctor” at Nurture Well Center. During my “Shop with your Doctor” program, patients meet me at the grocery store of their choice for real-time nutrition guidance from their doctor. My “Walk with your Doctor” program consists of walking medical appointments on the Interurban trail with patients.



In addition to Nurture Well Center, I own a holistic dermatology brand called SkinStatMD, where I have a curated line of skincare and supplements to support healthy skin from the inside out.



Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?



I love the diversity, community pride, and the balance Shoreline offers, close to nature and city energy, full of families and forward-thinkers, and a place where wellness is truly valued. My patients here are open to learning, growing, and showing up for themselves. It’s incredibly rewarding to serve a community that embraces holistic care and supports small, purpose-driven businesses like mine.



Q: What’s inspires you each day?



My patients who show up for themselves and their health goals. They inspire me as much as they feel I may inspire them. I’ve seen people put in the work to make a total 180 for the better. This stems from a desire deep down to want more for themselves – to live better, to improve their quality of life. Seeing these changes in real time will always continue to inspire me.



Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?



Honestly, continued investment by patients, clients, and customers always makes me feel proud to be a business owner. I know it is not easy to start a business and keep it open in today’s economic climate. I am just genuinely happy that people continue to show up and root for me and for my business to succeed.



Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?



What makes Nurture Well Center stand apart from others is our Direct Primary Care (DPC) model, which eliminates the hassle of insurance, long wait times, and allows for more accessible and personalized care.



Our approach to customer service is built on strong patient relationships, transparency, and the prioritization of wellness, ensuring each individual receives the attention and support they deserve. With longer appointments, direct communication with your physician, and other unique programs that go beyond the traditional experience. Healthcare to Nurture Well Center is engaging and built on trust—that’s what sets us apart!



Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?



I have hosted community walks free for the public to join. I am passionate about patient education and create/curate/host wellness webinars that have been free to the general public on a variety of wellness topics. I regularly speak to youth and lead workshops at Seattle Public School District through my “Plant-Based Nutrition with a Physician” Program, where I read from my book “Ayomide and Seyi’s Kitchen” and teach nutrition education at elementary schools.



I am also a board member at Project Girl Mentoring Program, a non-profit for young girls of color, where I have had the opportunity to lead health and wellness-centered programming and workshops.



Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?



I am expanding my services to include corporate health and wellness plans. I want to see other small businesses show their teams that healthy employees = happy employees. I have three plans to choose from to reflect different goals and support all budgets. There are three plans for businesses to choose from, including nutrition programming, physical exam with labs, and discounted memberships to become a primary care patient at Nurture Well Center. The feedback has been great, and I am excited to grow in the corporate health and wellness space.



A Center That Walks the Talk



From one-on-one walking appointments to classroom visits and community wellness events, Nurture Well Center is creating a ripple effect of health and healing across Shoreline. It’s not just about medicine, it’s about mindset, movement, and making meaningful change.

1207 N 200th St, Shoreline, WA 98133

206-408-1893

nurturewellcenter.com



Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline.





Since opening four years ago, Nurture Well Center has been a trusted resource in Shoreline for those seeking a more personal, practical, and preventative approach to healthcare.