Mountlake Terrace is about to get nearly 120 new affordable homes
Sunday, July 27, 2025
|Studio 6 hotel will be converted to rental units
At the end of June, Sage Investment Group, a Kirkland-based developer, purchased the Studio 6 hotel on Van Ry Boulevard in Mountlake Terrace.
The location is just a few blocks from the Mountlake Terrace light rail station and the soon-to-open Grocery Outlet.
Sage plans to convert the 119-room hotel into affordable studio apartments.
Each unit will have a kitchen and bathroom. The property will include shared amenities such as laundry, a fitness room, and community space.
If all goes as planned, the homes could be ready for new residents next year.
--Reporting from Dustin DeKoekkoek in Mountlake Terrace Musings
