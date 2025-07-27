Mountlake Terrace is about to get nearly 120 new affordable homes

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Studio 6 hotel will be converted to rental units

At the end of June, Sage Investment Group, a Kirkland-based developer, purchased the Studio 6 hotel on Van Ry Boulevard in Mountlake Terrace.

The location is just a few blocks from the Mountlake Terrace light rail station and the soon-to-open Grocery Outlet.

Sage plans to convert the 119-room hotel into affordable studio apartments. 

Each unit will have a kitchen and bathroom. The property will include shared amenities such as laundry, a fitness room, and community space. 

If all goes as planned, the homes could be ready for new residents next year.

--Reporting from Dustin DeKoekkoek in Mountlake Terrace Musings


