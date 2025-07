Mountlake Terrace is about to get nearly 120 new affordable homes

Each unit will have a kitchen and bathroom. The property will include shared amenities such as laundry, a fitness room, and community space.





If all goes as planned, the homes could be ready for new residents next year.











--Reporting from Dustin DeKoekkoek in Mountlake Terrace Musings

The location is just a few blocks from the Mountlake Terrace light rail station and the soon-to-open Grocery Outlet Sage plans to convert the 119-room hotel into affordable studio apartments.