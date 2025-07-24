AG: Nationwide injunction upheld for birthright citizenship
Thursday, July 24, 2025
“The Ninth Circuit affirms our nationwide injunction in birthright citizenship.
"The court agrees that the president cannot redefine what it means to be American with the stroke of a pen.
"He cannot strip away the rights, liberties, and protections of children born in our country. This lawsuit was the first case I brought as Attorney General, and I am proud that courts at every level agree with us.”
