AG: Nationwide injunction upheld for birthright citizenship



SEATTLE – Attorney General Nick Brown issued the following statement today:





"The court agrees that the president cannot redefine what it means to be American with the stroke of a pen.





"He cannot strip away the rights, liberties, and protections of children born in our country. This lawsuit was the first case I brought as Attorney General, and I am proud that courts at every level agree with us.”







“The Ninth Circuit affirms our nationwide injunction in birthright citizenship.