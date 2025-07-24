AG: Nationwide injunction upheld for birthright citizenship

Thursday, July 24, 2025


SEATTLE – Attorney General Nick Brown issued the following statement today:

“The Ninth Circuit affirms our nationwide injunction in birthright citizenship. 

"The court agrees that the president cannot redefine what it means to be American with the stroke of a pen. 

"He cannot strip away the rights, liberties, and protections of children born in our country. This lawsuit was the first case I brought as Attorney General, and I am proud that courts at every level agree with us.”


