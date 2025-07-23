Volunteers needed for Pro and Con committees in Lake Forest Park for Public Safety Levy Lid Lift
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
The City Council plans to place the measure on the November 4, 2025, general-election ballot. For more information on the ballot proposal, please refer to Resolution 25-2021.
Under RCW 29A.32.280, each committee may have up to three voting members and any number of non-voting advisors; all members must be registered voters living in Lake Forest Park.
Under RCW 29A.32.280, each committee may have up to three voting members and any number of non-voting advisors; all members must be registered voters living in Lake Forest Park.
If appointed, members will collaborate to draft a 200-word statement supporting or opposing the levy and may later prepare a 75-word rebuttal after reviewing the opposing side’s submission.
Residents interested in participating should email City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov by 5:00pm on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Please include your name, residential address, phone number, and indicate whether you want to serve on the Pro or Con committee.
Residents interested in participating should email City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov by 5:00pm on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Please include your name, residential address, phone number, and indicate whether you want to serve on the Pro or Con committee.
The City Council will appoint committee members at its meeting on Thursday, July 24, 2025, and their names will be sent to King County Elections by August 5, 2025.
For additional information, contact Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov or 206-368-5440. Thank you for helping provide Lake Forest Park voters with balanced and informative perspectives on this important public-safety measure.
For additional information, contact Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov or 206-368-5440. Thank you for helping provide Lake Forest Park voters with balanced and informative perspectives on this important public-safety measure.
0 comments:
Post a Comment