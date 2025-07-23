Shoreline Shari's Restaurant building demolished

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Photo by David Carlos

Riddled with massive debts, the popular Oregon-based restaurant chain Shari's has closed all but five of its restaurants in Washington state. All the locations in Oregon are closed. Their website lists three locations each in Idaho and California.

The Shoreline restaurant, in Parkwood Plaza, 15252 Aurora Ave N, has been sitting vacant since it abruptly closed in August 2024, and this week it was demolished.


Posted by DKH at 3:47 AM
