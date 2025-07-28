CRISTA Car Show at Summer Fest

Monday, July 28, 2025

Story and photos by Lee Lageschulte

CRISTA held its third annual car show on Saturday July 26, 2025 in conjunction with its Summer Fest.

Thousands of people came to enjoy the day. They served free hotdogs, ice cream, potato chips and water.

The shows were just getting started for the day

Stage was set up for a concert.

There was a great accumulation of old cars. 


The orange car was built in 1920, over a hundred years old. 



The Rolls Royce was also one of the oldest cars.

The hood is decorated with a patriotic eagle and USMC


One of the more colorful entries - at least with the most going on!


This beast is from Psi Diesel Performance in Snohomish, an automotive repair shop. See this vehicle in action on their Facebook page.

This one has a nifty paint job - deep purple with fiery flames.

There was something for everyone.


Posted by DKH at 3:20 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  