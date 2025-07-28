CRISTA Car Show at Summer Fest
Monday, July 28, 2025
Story and photos by Lee Lageschulte
CRISTA held its third annual car show on Saturday July 26, 2025 in conjunction with its Summer Fest.
Thousands of people came to enjoy the day. They served free hotdogs, ice cream, potato chips and water.
|The shows were just getting started for the day
Stage was set up for a concert.
There was a great accumulation of old cars.
The hood is decorated with a patriotic eagle and USMC
One of the more colorful entries - at least with the most going on!
This beast is from Psi Diesel Performance in Snohomish, an automotive repair shop. See this vehicle in action on their Facebook page.
This one has a nifty paint job - deep purple with fiery flames.
There was something for everyone.
