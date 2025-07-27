North Helpline has an urgent need for Canned Soups & other shelf-stable foods

Sunday, July 27, 2025


With the recent SNAP cuts, the shelves at North Helpline are emptier than we've seen in months while the number of neighbors we serve continues to rise.

In 3 years we have more than doubled the number of households we serve weekly, with an average over 1,100 households a week across all food distributions.

We are in desperate need of pop-tops for no-cook bags, easy to make shelf stables, such as mac & cheese & ramen, cereal, canned fruit, peanut butter, and more!

Head to our Amazon Wishlist to buy and ship needed items directly to us. Please feel free to add additional items not on the list!


