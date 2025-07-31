Attention Shoreline tree people: here's your opportunity to help influence policy

Would you like to help shape the rules for trees on private property in Shoreline?





The City of Shoreline is recruiting applicants for the Tree Code Update Community Advisory Group. If interested, you can fill out a short online application to tell us why you want to join.





Find details about the advisory group below or our Engage Shoreline Tree Code Update page to learn more and find other opportunities to get involved!





Why apply?





Work with the City to draft the new tree code! The tree code holds the rules for trees on private property. This advisory group will provide input to inform the draft code and give feedback on key issues, such as tree retention requirements and alignment with the City’s housing goals.





The group will meet approximately seven times starting this fall through the spring of 2026. We will hold meetings in person at City Hall. You will earn $50 per meeting for your participation.





We encourage anyone over the age of 16 who lives or works in Shoreline to apply. This group will be made up of community members from a wide range of backgrounds, including but not limited to:Residents (homeowners and renters)Community AdvocatesBusiness OwnersYouth Representative (16- 21 years old)Local DevelopersArborist and Landscaping Professionals

The City Manager will appoint 10 to 12 community members to serve on the Tree Code Update Community Advisory Group. If you would like to be considered, fill out the online application to tell us why you want to join.





