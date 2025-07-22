Announcing the 2025 Chamber Award Nominees



Congratulations to this year’s outstanding nominees:Kate LedbetterLara GrauerKim StegeRose Werelus

These leaders represent the heart of our Chamber and the spirit of our community.



Join us for the 2nd Annual Shoreline Community & Business Champion Awards on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 4:30pm. More information and register here

Each year the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Chamber Award honors a member who leads by example, takes initiative, serves the Shoreline area through action and participation, inspires others to get involved, and promotes respectful, supportive communication.