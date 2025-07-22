Announcing the 2025 Chamber Award Nominees

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Announcing the 2025 Chamber Award Nominees

Each year the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Chamber Award honors a member who leads by example, takes initiative, serves the Shoreline area through action and participation, inspires others to get involved, and promotes respectful, supportive communication.

Congratulations to this year’s outstanding nominees:
Kate Ledbetter
Lara Grauer
Kim Stege
Rose Werelus

These leaders represent the heart of our Chamber and the spirit of our community.

Join us for the 2nd Annual Shoreline Community & Business Champion Awards on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 4:30pm. More information and register here 


