Edmonds Driftwood Players announces 2025 Scholarship winners

The Ralph Eaton Technical Scholarship honors a long-time member who spent many hours designing and/or building sets and was our volunteer Technical Director for many years. It was created by his loving wife, Judy Anne Eaton, a longtime member and volunteer.

The Theatre Arts Scholarship has been a long-standing award established in 1988.

The AC & Norma Gehrig Memorial Scholarship was created by our longtime member, volunteer, past board director and office manager, Keith Gehrig to honor his parents.

Lucas Harrison is a graduate of Woodinville High School and a standout in the world of technical theatre. His journey began with acting but quickly evolved into a deep passion for building and design.





As Master Carpenter for his school’s productions, Lucas combined creativity, leadership, and hands-on skill to bring complex sets to life.









Khaysia Lutfi is a graduate of John F. Kennedy Catholic High School and a rising theatre artist committed to representation, storytelling, and lifting others through the arts.





Her experiences as a Black artist in predominantly white spaces have fueled her mission to advocate for inclusion in theatre.









Aidan Cavanaugh is a graduate of Edmonds-Woodway High School, where he thrived as both a student and performer. With over twenty musical theatre productions under his belt, Aidan has become a fixture in the local theater scene through his work with Madrona Children's Theatre, Edmonds Heights, and Edmonds Driftwood Players.





Aidan has also given back as a mentor to younger actors and singers, helping guide the next generation of performers. He will attend Western Washington University this fall to pursue his dual passions of musical theatre arts and pre-veterinary science.



EDMONDS DRIFTWOOD PLAYERS is a volunteer based 501(c)(3) non-profit community theatre. We have been entertaining and educating our community since 1958, making us one of the oldest continually operating community theatres in Washington State.







Each will be awarded $1,000 payable to their school of choice.