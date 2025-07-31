Introduction to Square Dancing

Freewheelers Square Dance Club is sponsoring a fun afternoon dance for ages 8 to 108+ on Sunday August 3, 2025 from 3:30 to 5:30pm. 

Dance to modern music in a family friendly environment. All moves taught. 

Dance comfortably, no partner necessary. Exercise your body and mind in a family friendly environment dancing to modern music. 


Stay after the dance for a BBQ and family game night sponsored by Triway Grange (additional fee).


