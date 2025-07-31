Introduction to Square Dancing!





Freewheelers Square Dance Club is sponsoring a fun afternoon dance for ages 8 to 108+ on Sunday August 3, 2025 from 3:30 to 5:30pm.





Dance to modern music in a family friendly environment. All moves taught.





Dance comfortably, no partner necessary. Exercise your body and mind in a family friendly environment dancing to modern music.









Stay after the dance for a BBQ and family game night sponsored by Triway Grange (additional fee).





