Restaurant Review: Ristorante Machiavelli

Ristorante Machiavelli

Photo by TCA Ristorante Machiavelli

Started by Tom & Linda McElroy in 1988, the hostess and chef liked it so much they bought the store to continue its legend.





Acquired by Suzette Jarding in 2013, she moved to the heart of Edmonds in 2023, taking the baton from the much-lamented Chanterelle.





It has a bright, open-concept dining room, with sidewalk seating, weather permitting.





At a glance, it is traditional Italian with many classic favorites. An original “Red Sauce Joint”, its roots and recipes have endured from origins in North Beach of San Francisco. It has met expectations for well over three decades and aims to continue in its new premises.





It should be noted that all their sauces are made from scratch, keeping true to their heritage and decades of expertise.





There will be mozzarella, olives, anchovies, capers, parmesan, gorgonzola, arugula, parmigiano reggiano, coppa, basil, fontina, gruyere, ricotta, prosciutto, gianduja, tending towards the pescatarian, but suitably omnivore.





Appetizers feature Macrina bread, antipasto, Caesar salad, tuna carpaccio, olive/anchovy tapenade, bresaola, minestrone soup.





Pizza selections include mushroom, pesto, artichoke/mushroom, coppa/garlic, spicy salame, sausage/peppers (Mama Lil’s).





Pasta selections are linguini, fettuccine, penne, spaghetti, conchiglie, to create vongole, carbonara, marinara, Bolognese, puttanesca, pepper pesto, Alfredo, meatballs, sausage, prawns, garlic/olive oil.





Specialties are meat lasagna, spinach ravioli, eggplant parmesan, gnocchi, tortellini formaggio, prawns/spinach.





Other entrees are veal/chicken piccata, veal/chicken parmigiana, veal saltimbocca, veal/chicken Milanese, chicken al forno, filet mignon.





But to order veal/chicken/steak at a pasta & pizza haven would be a mystery, as it has marinara & garlic and plenty of it!





And if you have any more room, a must-have is their famous Il Diplomatico (ladyfingers, espresso, rum, choc mousse), or affogato or cheesecake or gelato – or you could come again just for dessert.





The bar is well stocked with reds, whites, beers and sodas. They also have impressive options for brunch, lunch, and happy hour.





You want Italian comfort food, you got it, without the fuss of a trip into the big city, due to a renaissance.





Buon appetito!





--TCA











